LAHORE

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said despite serving the US interests at the extreme levels of slavery, the US is building Indian hegemony in the region to endanger Pakistan’s interests.

As a result, Pakistan stood isolated on the global scene, with the foreign and domestic policies facing utter failure, he said while talking to the media and addressing participants of JI central workshop at Mansoora on Sunday.

Sirajul Haq said the implementation of the US policies in the country begun by dictator Gen Musharraf had been continued by all successive rulers after him, but the US response to this blind slavery could be judged by the fact that Washington had denied visa to an official delegation of Pakistan. The US slavery had pushed Pakistani people in a deep abyss of poverty but the ruling class had closed its eyes and ears towards the situation.

He insisted that if ruling class announced to shun corruption and return the plundered money back to national exchequer, it would solve a lot country’s problems including the failure of foreign and domestic policies. He said: “Country had no dearth of natural or human resources and our qualified people serve large number of countries across the world but the country was facing degeneration because of the mal-intentions of the rulers”. He warned that no amount of letters of gulf princes could save the rulers from accountability and warned that if rulers escaped accountability now, there would be no accountability of ruling class in future. He said JI was committed to taking its campaign to make Pakistan corruption free to the logical end.

To a question, he said, JI had struck alliance and seat adjustment with the ruling party for the sake of parliamentary democracy and not for supporting their corruption. He said JI voted for the speaker of PML-N and not for its corruption. He hoped that the Supreme Court would decide Panama Leaks case at the earliest.

