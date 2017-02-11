PM says safe environment at sea vital for economic benefits; Pakistan committed to ensuring freedom of navigation

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The four-day multinational Exercise Aman-2017 of Pakistan Navy participated by 37 countries started in Karachi on Friday.

Commander of Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini, who was the chief guest on the occasion, inaugurated the exercise by hoisting the national flag at the Karachi Dockyard. The vice admiral, while speaking at the ceremony, said that the exercise will help in ending human trafficking, smuggling of narcotics and terrorism in the region. He said the Pakistan Navy has played a vital role in the region to ensure safe passage for cargo ships.

In all, 37 countries, including Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, UK, US, Japan and Russia, are participating in the exercise.

In his message on the occasion of launching of Aman-2017, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made it clear that Pakistan, being a major stakeholder in maritime security of the Arabian Sea, is fully committed to ensuring freedom of navigation and lawful maritime order.

He said the maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean are both multi-dimensional and multi-faceted. “Threats like maritime terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy have acquired international dimensions. Cooperation between international navies, therefore, is imperative to counter these emerging threats,” the prime minister said.

The premier said the growing reliance on maritime highways with their enormous economic benefits have accentuated the need for keeping a safe and secure environment at sea.

“I wish to extend a very warm welcome to all the participants who have travelled from across the seas to participate in Multinational Exercise Aman-17. I am glad that through Aman series of exercises, the Pakistan Navy has been able to act as a bridge in the maritime domain by bringing together the navies of east and west on one platform,” he said.

Nawaz said Pakistan’s geo-strategic prominence capitalised with the launching of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will become a ‘game changer’ for the region. “This mega project offers multitude of regional and trans-regional economic prospects, especially in the maritime sphere,” he said.

