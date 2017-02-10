Snowfall in Chitral brings life to a standstill

People ask govt to launch C-130 operations

CHITRAL: People of this landlocked district have asked the federal government to launch the C-130 flight service as the authorities are struggling to cope with the situation and miseries of the dwellers of far-off valleys are multiplying with each passing day.

The recent unprecedented snowfall has created a crisis-like situation in Chitral valley. The Lowari Tunnel could not be opened due to the heavy snow for the last seven days or so.Thousands of people have been stranded both in downtowns and in Chitral town. Many patients, women and elders have been waiting in Peshawar to reach their destinations in Chitral. Though the authorities have announced to open the Lowari Tunnel today (Friday), many people could not use the opportunity to undertake the journey fearing great rush.

Despite efforts by the concerned officials within the available meagre resources, snow could not be cleared from roads leading to main towns, let alone the far-off villages.The residents are facing acute shortage of food items, fuel, firewood, drinking water and essential medicines while scant stocks available with them are running out. There were also reports that seasonal diseases were spreading in many areas where medical treatment was already non-existent and the patients could not be taken to hospital in Booni and Mastuj towns or Chitral city due to the blocked roads.

There is an urgent need for the government to open the main and link roads on priority basis as the sub-valleys could face a crisis if this wasn’t done.A communiqué issued from the deputy commissioner’s office said: “The snowfall and avalanche played havoc in the form of household damages, of which the actual number could not be ascertained due to accessibility issues. Twelve human casualties have been reported so far.”

It also said that there was severe infrastructure damage to houses and roads. It added that the main roads and valley roads leading to valleys and villages throughout Chitral were blocked. It noted that most of the population of Chitral lives in vulnerable areas surrounded by stupendously tall mountains.

The statement by the Deputy Commissioner said that the Chitral administration reopened the Chitral-Drosh Road and Chitral-Booni Road. It added that Chitral-Garam Chashma Road has been cleared 22 kms upto Shoghore while further work is in progress.It said the authorities were also trying to reopen Chitral-Dir Road, which was blocked due to an avalanche. It said the Lowari Tunnel would be opened for traffic today, ie February 10.

According to the statement, the Mastuj-Booni Road was cleared up to Parwak area while work is underway to reopen Booni-Mulkhow and Torkhow and Kosht roads, Mastuj-Yarkhoon Road and Mastuj-Laspur Road. The road to Kalash Valleys was cleared yesterday but snowfall has again started in the area, it added.The statement said power supply from the national grid and local powerhouse is still disrupted and efforts are underway to restore power supply from the local powerhouse.

