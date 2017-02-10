Islamabad

An investiture ceremony for the elected students of the council 2016-2017 was held at Islamabad College for Girls (ICG), F-6/2, on Thursday.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation Government of Pakistan was the chief guest. High officials from Capital Administration and Development Division (CA&DD) were also present on the occasion.

The chief guest visited the science fair organised by the science departments, where students had displayed their project based on different concepts.

The chief guest was then invited to administer oath and the newly elected president Anum Khalid Khan took her oath as a president. Hira Zaman handed over a lighted candle as a symbol of office to newly elected President Anum Khalid Khan.

Later the Vice President Umme Rubab, General Secretary Wajiha Asghar, and Joint Secretary Reenam Khan took their oath respectively. Farah Qunain, Ayza Malik, Huda Mansha, Syeda Eisha Bukahri, Sania Qureshi, Mahnoor Imtiaz, Fatima Mazhar, Sana Fayyaz, Iqra Yousaf, Kiran Mushtaq, Jaweria Ahmed, and Aqsa Aqib.

Head Girls (Senior Section): Mominah Jameel (Morning Shift) Rifa Akasha (Evening Shift) Head Girls (Junior Section) Aqsa Malik (Morning Shift) Aimen Qadeer (Evening Shift) were also elected for year 2017 whereas secretaries of various societies were ‘Naat’ and ‘Qirat’ Mahnoor Baig, Urdu debates Aimen Sajjad, English debates Maham Nadeem, English dramatics Hira Mubashir, Urdu dramatics Maria Rafique, Music Ayesha Sultana, Sports Laraib Khan, Discipline Laraib Hassan, Computer Science Mehreen Tahir Pak. Studies Faiqa Ahmed, Fine Arts Mehak Fatima, Science Armeen Saeed, Civic Society Bismah Jamil, took oath as well in ceremony, The newly elected president shared her views after administration of oath.

The college crest was then presented to the chief guest and he shared his views with audience.

