SINGAPORE/PARIS: Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced a $13.8 billion provisional order to buy 39 Boeing wide-body aircraft as it pursues expansion opportunities, dealing a setback for Airbus Group in the battle of big twinjets between the two manufacturers.

SIA signed a letter of intent with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s to tap additional passenger growth and to modernise its fleet over the next decade. Additional options for the two aircraft types could take the deal to as many as 51 aircraft.

The agreement leaves questions over Airbus proposals to develop a larger 400-seat version of its A350 passenger jet to compete with the 406-seat Boeing 777-9.Singapore´s flagship carrier had been seen as a key potential launch customer for the proposed jet, but Airbus last year postponed a decision on whether to launch the new project amid pressure on demand for wide-body jets.

The fact that Airbus was not ready to make a definitive offer to supply the new plane, relying instead on the 366-seat A350-1000, may have been a handicap in the contest for Singapore´s business, an industry source said.

"Our priority is to certify and assure entry to service of the A350-1000," an Airbus spokesman said, adding that the two main existing models represented a "good platform" for airline needs. The deal is a boost for Boeing as the U.S. company seeks both to maintain momentum for its newest version of 777 and to shore up export-related jobs at a time when domestic manufacturing employment is a sensitive political issue under U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Today´s major order for widebody aircraft enables us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet, providing the SIA Group with additional expansion opportunities to ensure that we retain our industry-leading position," SIA´s chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong said in a statement. Airlines typically get discounts on list prices when placing large orders.

SIA´s significant orders and recent moves to extend some of its fuel-hedging contracts to as long as five years show that it is positioning itself for the next phase of growth, said Shukor Yusof, analyst at Malaysian aviation consultancy Endau Analytics.

"What´s working for them is that they have very deep pockets and they are putting some of that money to replace fleet and also looking at new destinations," Yusof said. SIA has been under pressure as demand weakens for long-haul travel amid tough competition from Middle East network carriers. SIA said this would be the airline´s first order for the newest 777 variant that is currently under development, the 777-9.

0



0







Singapore Airlines orders $13.8bln Boeings was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185166-Singapore-Airlines-orders-138bln-Boeings/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Singapore Airlines orders $13.8bln Boeings" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185166-Singapore-Airlines-orders-138bln-Boeings.