KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier motorsports event, The Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally commences from Thursday (today) in the vast and unique desert of Cholistan.

The rally is being organised by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab with an aim to promote tourism. Motorsport enthusiasts from Pakistan and abroad are expected to take part in the event. More than 100 drivers will be participating in the rally this year.

The rally is powered by Indus Motor Company (IMC). Speaking of the collaboration with Punjab Tourism Development Corporation for the Rally, the CEO of IMC Ali Asghar Jamali said: “IMC aspires to promote motorsports in Pakistan and through such events, and Cholistan Jeep Rally offers a unique opportunity to the Motorsports enthusiasts of the country to showcase their talent.”

