BANGALORE: Pakistan established new benchmark when they put highest T20 total of 373 runs on board in stipulated 20 overs eventually beating West Indies by 182 runs in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup here at KSCA Ground.

Pakistan batted first in the match and scored massively from the very start. Pakistani openers —skipper Muhammad Jamil and Riasat Khan — set the tone for the eventual world record total scoring 122 runs in first six overs of fielding restrictions.

Muhammad Jamil was unstoppable scoring exactly 100 runs off 36 balls, sharing the second fastest century record in T20 internationals. He smashed 20 boundaries in his innings.

Riasat Khan, who scored a century on Tuesday, got run out after scoring 94 runs off 32 balls. Muhammad Zafar and Mohsin Khan contributed with unbeaten 42 and 36 runs respectively. For West Indies Ganesh Singh and Anthony Cummins claimed a wicket apiece.

In response, West Indies made 191 runs for the loss of nine wickets in allotted 20 overs. Dennal Shim was the highest scorer for West Indies with 59 runs and Phillips made 36 runs. Sajid Nawaz, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Akram, Anees Javed and Mohsin Khan claimed one wicket each.

Unbeaten Pakistan will now play their last league match against Australia on Thursday (today) in Bangalore.

0



0







Pakistan set world record to thrash WI in T20 Blind World Cup was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185011-Pakistan-set-world-record-to-thrash-WI-in-T20-Blind-World-Cup/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan set world record to thrash WI in T20 Blind World Cup" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185011-Pakistan-set-world-record-to-thrash-WI-in-T20-Blind-World-Cup.