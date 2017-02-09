Islamabad: Pakistan named in the list of countries which are providing stock photography in the world.

Pakistan's first stock photography website: www.talkingclicks.com has started providing its service in this regard.

With the launch of first stock photography website not only the photographers would find new ways in their profession but the culture and tourism would also promote in Pakistan.

This website will give opportunity to all photographers to promote Pakistan and also to show their work to the world. It will also be strong source of projecting Pakistani culture worldwide.

Since, Pakistani youth has rich talents in photography, it would be opportunity to compete at the international level to earn good name for the country, an official said while inaugurating the website.

0



0







Pakistan gets intentional status in stock-photography was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184984-Pakistan-gets-intentional-status-in-stock-photography/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan gets intentional status in stock-photography" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184984-Pakistan-gets-intentional-status-in-stock-photography.