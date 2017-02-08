KARACHI: Lahore Lions thrashed Quetta Panthers, whom they will face in the final as well, by 3-0 on the last day of the league phase of the inaugural Women Hockey League at the National Stadium in Lahore.

Hina Pervaiz scored twice, while Ishrat Abbas struck once. Both the teams came into the match after remaining unbeaten throughout the league phase.

Meanwhile, Karachi Dolphins defeated Peshawar Deer by 3-0. Karachi will face Islamabad Shaheens in the third position play-off. Saira Ashraf, Tehmina and Arzoo Mansoor scored one goal apiece for Karachi.

