BANGALORE: Pakistan recorded a 151-run triumph against Bangladesh in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup here at KSCA Ground.

Pakistani openers Badar Munir and Riasat Khan started briskly and hammered Bangladesh bowlers around the park. Badar Munir got out after scoring 93 runs off 32 balls with the help of 18 fours and two sixes.

Muhammad Jamil was caught after scoring 72 runs off 30 balls. He hit ten fours and two sixes.

Riasat remained unbeaten on 104 runs off 52 balls. Pakistan piled up 295 runs in allotted 20 overs for the loss of two wickets. Faisal and Abdullah Zobair claimed one wicket each.

Bangladesh scored 144 runs for the loss of seven wickets in allotted 20 overs. Abdul Malik was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with 61 runs. Israr Hassan, Riasat, Badar and Idrees Salem claimed one wicket each.

Pakistan, who have already qualified for semi-finals, will play their next league match against West Indies on Wednesday (today) in Bangalore.

