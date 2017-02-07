The Sindh government has imposed a ban on Internet cafés operating anywhere in the province without a proper video surveillance and recording system.

The restriction has been ordered under Section 144 (6) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The provincial government has ordered all Internet cafés to preserve one year’s recording. It has told the owners to keep CNIC copies alongwith cabin numbers and usage time of all persons using their Internet cafes.

The station house office of the area has been authorised to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 144 of the CrPC against internet cafes operating without a surveillance and recording system and not keeping proper record of the required documents.

However, the SHO would issue a notice to any Internet café operating without a proper video surveillance and recording system, and if, 15 days later, the owner fails to install such a system, action would be taken against him.

