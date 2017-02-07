FFBL to supply 52MW to KE from coal-fired plant

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) will supply 52 megawatts of electricity to K-Electric under a 30-year agreement signed with the power utility, FFBL’s top official said on Monday.

Chief Executive and Managing Director Lt. Gen (Retd) Haroon Aslam at FFBL, talking to media at the inauguration of its 118MW coal-fired power plant, said the plant would also meet steam requirements of FFBL’s fertiliser plant.

Aslam said the plant is one of the early-harvest coal power plants. “It is capable of using both imported and indigenous coal as its fuel.” FFBL’s chief executive said the project features a completely covered coal yard with extensive plantation and strict environmental control system to have minimum impact on the environment.

He commended the project team for their strong in-house technical capabilities coupled with vigour enthusiasm and handwork. Group General Manager Aamir Ahsan at FFBL said completion and commissioning a unique and capital intensive coal-based power generation facility within two years was challenging.

“The most challenging task for the project team was to undertake it on a non-turnkey engineering procurement and construction contract approach,” Ahsan said. President Mamnoon Hussain, speaking at the inauguration ceremony, said the coal-fired power plant at Bin Qasim is an important addition to the public-private initiative against the energy deficit in the country.

“Pakistan is steadily improving its power generation capacities and the recent addition through Fauji Foundation plant will be equally beneficial for Karachi,” Hussain said.

Appreciating active involvement of the private sector in the endeavour, he said the joint efforts will help the country overcome power shortage by the next year. President Hussain said the government has formulated an efficient energy policy that has largely moved the country towards the path of economic prosperity and this growth has to be sustained on strong and steady basis.

“The government is also equally focused towards the agriculture sector and, for this purpose, has not only reduced the price of fertilisers, but also enhanced purchase rates for wheat,” he said. “This would ultimately benefit the farmers.”

