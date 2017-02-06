Islamabad

The Service Road (West) which is part of under construction Karal Interchange has been opened for traffic and commuters heading to Airport from Rawat can use road while construction work on Service Road (East) of Karal Interchange and 64-meter long roof of central flyover consists of 64 girders has also been completed.

These details were revealed during a briefing to the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz, on the eve of his visit to Karal Interchange. On this occasion, Member Engineering, CDA, Asad Mehboob Kiyani and Project Director Karal Interchange were also present.

Reviewing progress about the development activities at Karal Interchange, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz said that delay in completion of Karal Interchange project would not be tolerated and directed for an effective strategy to complete construction work on different parts of the Karal Interchange simultaneously within stipulated time. Different phases of Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor project would also be started in line with the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Sheikh Anser Aziz directed the Project Director to start immediate landscaping work on loops, which has less traffic flow on it. He also directed for submission of suggestions for water sprinkling system for landscaping at the loops of Karal Interchange.

He expressed his annoyance for non-installation electric light poles and directed the concerned formations for installation of light poles of same specification. He said that rains and VIP movements cause delay in progress of construction work, however, he added to adopt a comprehensive work plan to accelerate the pace of work and restore the smooth flow of traffic.

Anser Aziz directed the concerned formations for removal of shades and temporarily constructed offices causing hindrance in construction of loops.

