Judges can’t decide cases according to their will: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday said all the judges of superior courts and subordinate judiciary possessed the same authority and powers for dispensation of justice but none of them had the mandate to decide cases according to his or her will or by going beyond the law.

Sometimes, the Supreme Court found the decisions of lower courts beyond the scope of law and rules laid down by the superior courts, adding that subordinate judiciary’s decisions, if passed strictly in accordance with law, remained unchanged.

Addressing provincial judicial officers at the Punjab Judicial Academy, the chief justice said no judge had discretionary powers or powers to decide the matters whimsically, and it was the primary duty of a judicial officer to have command over laws in order to avoid miscarriage of justice.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Registrar Khurshid Anwar Rizvi, Member Inspection Team Akmal Khan and the academy’s DG, Uzma Akhtar Chughtai, were also present on the occasion.

Justice Saqib said the judiciary had the huge responsibility of dispensation of justice in the society. “The preliminary form of justice has evolved into an institution over the centuries and the qualities of impartiality, freedom, and honesty also developed in judges,“ the chief justice added. “Now the institution of justice is governed by certain laws and a judge has to pass an order in line with such laws,” he said.

He said the Supreme Court was fully aware of the needs of judicial officers and their self-respect would be ensured at all costs. A transfer policy of the judges would soon be implemented in the country, said the chief justice.

The apex court had complete faith in judicial officers and acknowledged their struggle for delivering justice and bringing a good name to the institution, he added.

The chief justice, on the occasion, directed the district and sessions judges to ensure protection of female judicial officials.

He asked the judicial officers to give him one year of hard work which, he said, would make them habitual of hard work in discharging their duties.

The chief justice also met the bar representatives and regretted that the people had started losing trust in the judicial system. He also emphasised the need for realisation and fulfillment of responsibilities.

Justice Saqib appreciated the bars for condemning unpleasant incidents taking place in courtrooms and ending unnecessary strike calls. He said there was no dispute, which could not be settled through reconciliation, adding that an effective justice system could foil any conspiracy against the country’s survival.

The chief justice expressed concerns over fake degrees on the basis of which people were being enrolled as lawyers and asked the bars to give recommendations and curb the evil.

Senior lawyers – including Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Ahsan Bhoon and Punjab Bar Council Vice-Chairman Malik Inayatullah Awan – were present in the meeting.

