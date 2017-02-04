Tariq Bajwa made finance secretary

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Tariq Bajwa, a grade 22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, as Finance Secretary who says that all-out efforts will be made to strengthen the economy by putting own house in order for achieving a higher growth trajectory.

Another important position of Chairman FBR, which is also falling vacant, will be filled soon. “We will appoint the new chairman FBR as soon as possible subject to approval of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” one top official of government confirmed to The News here on Friday evening when asked about it.

The posts of secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) have also fallen vacant. The position of Chairman/Minister of State for Privatization Commission (PC) will have to be filled after appointment of Mohammad Zubair as Governor Sindh. The government has advertised the post of President NBP which will take some time.

Former Secretary Finance Dr Waqar Masood had retired from the service on January 20, 2017 after reaching the age of superannuation.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif granted his approval for appointment of Bajwa at this top slot on Thursday night after which formal notification was issued by the competent authority. Tariq Bajwa is younger brother of Asif Bajwa who is currently serving as Chief Statistician in the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Another brother Rashid Bajwa has been serving as the head of National Rural Support Program (NRSP).

Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar had already made up his mind that Bajwa will be appointed as Federal Secretary Finance after the retirement of Dr Waqar Masood from this prestigious and powerful position.

Although, different lobbies had made their efforts but all remained futile. The delay in appointment occurred mainly because of hectic engagements in the wake of recent visit of World Bank (WB) high-ups, preparation of compliance report on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and finally implementing all conditions attached to World Bank’s budgetary support loan of $300 million as well as the premier’s busy schedule on different important subjects after his return from Davos and UK.

Having full backing of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to newly appointed Tariq Bajwa at the slot of Finance Secretary, he was told unofficially last week regarding his selection after which he had started spending more of his time at Q Block (Finance Ministry).

Last week, two meetings were convened at the same time that created very awkward situation after which Finance Minister asked Bajwa to get control on matters related to Finance Division till formal approval from the premier.

When contacted, the newly appointed Secretary Finance Tariq Bajwa said that efforts would be made to set the stage for higher growth trajectory. He said that the focus would be shifted towards preparation of next budget so broad based consultation would be undertaken to unveil coming budget in accordance with the requirements of the country.

He said that he had served as Secretary Finance in Punjab and achieved turnaround after which he had served into the FBR as its chairman during which the cumulative growth in revenues stood at 33 percent. He said that he had taken different initiatives into the FBR including initiating the process to withdraw SROs and placing information technology under the desired reform process.

Bajwa had obtained degree in Law and also did MPA from Harvard University with special focus on Economics. He had also served as Trade Minister at Los Angles. He worked into PIA and UNDP on deputation. Before this latest assignment, he was serving as Secretary EAD since Nov 2015.

However, according to Finance Ministry’s announcement, Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review progress on various programs and activities of the Ministry of Finance here on Friday. The newly appointed Secretary Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa also participated in the meeting.

Finance Minister felicitated Mr. Bajwa on his appointment as Secretary Finance. He said that it was a challenging assignment and brought with it a significant level of responsibility. He expressed the hope that the new Secretary will prove himself equal to the challenge as he brought with himself a wealth of experience of working in different key positions including Secretary Finance Department Punjab, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue and Secretary Economic Affairs Division.

The Finance Minister said that immediate task for the new incumbent and his team was the preparation of next fiscal year’s budget and meeting the time lines of various ongoing reforms and initiatives. He expressed satisfaction with the performance of Finance Division and advised the officials to ensure that various targets set for the ministry are achieved.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Bajwa thanked the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for reposing confidence in his abilities and assured that he would do his best to take forward government’s economic agenda of fiscal prudence and sustainable inclusive growth. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.

Bajwa will be retired in coming June 2017. So he will be able to help the government for preparing the next budget and will be retired by end June 2017.

