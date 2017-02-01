Print Story
Nawaz, Gen Bajwa discuss national securityFebruary 01, 2017
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and exchanged views on matters pertaining to national and regional security. During the meeting held at the PM House here, the army chief and the prime minister also reviewed the situation at the country’s borders. General Bajwa also took Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif into confidence on the Operation Zarb-e-Azb and other counter terrorism actions continuing across the country.