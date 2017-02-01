ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and exchanged views on matters pertaining to national and regional security. During the meeting held at the PM House here, the army chief and the prime minister also reviewed the situation at the country’s borders. General Bajwa also took Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif into confidence on the Operation Zarb-e-Azb and other counter terrorism actions continuing across the country.

0



0







Nawaz, Gen Bajwa discuss national security was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183243-Nawaz-Gen-Bajwa-discuss-national-security/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nawaz, Gen Bajwa discuss national security" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183243-Nawaz-Gen-Bajwa-discuss-national-security.