ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Absar Alam on Tuesday briefed a meeting of Pemra Authority here about the way forward regarding pursuance of case against Aamir Liaquat.

Pemra, he said, was determined to bring the matter to its logical end. There was no room for hate speech on any electronic media channel, he said adding the matter would be dealt with according to the Pemra’s Code of Conduct 2015.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Interior Arif Ahmed Khan, FBR Chairman Dr Mohammad Irshad, PTA Chairman Dr Ismail Shah, Member Punjab Ms Nargis Nasir and Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaheen Habibullah.

The Pemra chairman said the Authority had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Sindh High Court’s decision. The meeting noted that a case filed against the Pemra chairman at a police station in Karachi might have malafide intentions and must be pursued in an effective manner.

0



0







No room for hate speech on any electronic media: Pemra chief was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183241-No-room-for-hate-speech-on-any-electronic-media-Pemra-chief/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "No room for hate speech on any electronic media: Pemra chief" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183241-No-room-for-hate-speech-on-any-electronic-media-Pemra-chief.