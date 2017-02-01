ISLAMABAD: The PML-N leaders Tuesday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had himself prayed the court to hear the case and that is why the counsels of the prime minister and his children are submitting arguments before the bench.

While talking to media persons outside Supreme Court, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI chief Imran Khan should tell truth to the nation and accept that he has asked for immunity from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

She said the prime minister has presented his family for trial before the court because his family is not guilty and he wants to clear all the doubts in the minds of his opponents, who are doing politics over this issue and preparing for next general election. She said the PTI chief should show courage and accept that he has asked for immunity from the Election Commission.

Marriyum asked Imran to shun the politics of baseless allegations and rather sit with the government to discuss important matters such as implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The minister said Panama Papers case was drawing near to conclusion and Imran who, was suffering from incurable disease of telling lies, had started losing his memory. The PML-N MNA Talal Chaudhry said Imran has introduced slang language in politics.

He said the PTI chief is alleging that the PML-N is caught red handed, whereas in fact Imran and his companion Jahangir Khan Tareen are caught red handed. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has presented his three generations for trial.

PML-N MNA Daniyal Aziz said every day the lawyer of PML-N is submitting new documents, whereas the PTI has failed to produce single evidence against the Sharif family. He alleged that Jahangir Tareen has given gifts of Rs647 million to his family members. Daniyal said the PTI is running from the Election Commission now and don’t even want to talk about it.

