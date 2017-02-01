MARDAN: District Nazim Himayatullah Mayar said on Tuesday that the provincial government had declared the Mardan jail a Central Prison. Talking to reporters at the Mardan Press Club, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department informed the district government through a letter that the Mardan jail had been declared Central Prison.It may be mentioned that on September 3, 2016 the Apex Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a meeting decided to declare the newly constructed district jail a high security jail.The meeting decided that the terrorists who were languishing in other jails would be shifted to this high security jail.

