PESHAWAR: Associate Professor Pediatrics Dr Mohammad Hussain and senior neurosurgeon Professor Dr Mumtaz Ali were elected members of the new academic council of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Tuesday.

As many as 10 candidates contested for the two positions. According to results, Dr Hussain bagged 75 ballots and Dr Mumtaz Ali took 48 votes to become members of the prestigious body of the largest health facility of the province.

The other candidates including Assistant Professor Dr Fouzia Faheem secured 33 votes, Dr Wali Mohammad 25, Associate Prof Dr Abdul Malik 23, Dr Kamran 20, Dr Bakht Zada 18, Prof Dr Intikhab Alam 14, Prof Javed Iqbal Farooqui 8 and Associate Prof Hikmat got three votes.

The elections were held at the main auditorium of the hospital. Dr Mian Amjad Ali served as head of the election committee with Dr Ayub, Dr Nawaz and Dr Zafar as members. All the 159 teaching staff members of the hospital were the voters. Some 85 percent of the total voters turned out to cast ballots.

