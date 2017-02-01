KARACHI: Pakistan’s Muhammad Bilal Satti, Director Cricket Operations, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, has been elected First Vice President.

Maher Muhammad Yousaf Haroon PBCC General Manager Cricket Operations has been elected Director Technical of World Blind Cricket Ltd.

The elections of the Executive Committee of World Blind Cricket Ltd (WBCL) were held on Monday during the 19th Annual General Meeting of World Blind Cricket Ltd held at New Delhi.

Pakistan’s Syed Sultan Shah, the outgoing President of World Blind Cricket Ltd, presided over the meeting.

Pakistan’s Bilal and Haroon were elected unopposed.

India’s Mahantesh G K was elected President WBCL.

Pawan Ghimre of Nepal was elected Second Vice President.

Australian Raymond Moxly became Secretary General.

India’s David John was elected Director Finance, while Armand Bam of South Africa was elected Director Global Development.

