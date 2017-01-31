Print Story
X
-
PVCA Seniors edge Canadian SeniorsJanuary 31, 2017Print : Sports
KARACHI: PVCA Seniors beat visiting Canadian Seniors cricket team by 14 runs here at the National Stadium the other day.
It was the first defeat in two matches for Canada Seniors. They had outwitted Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Seniors by four wickets in the opening game.
They will play four more matches during the tour, organised by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) and sponsored by Omar Associates.