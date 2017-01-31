Employees of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will not get salaries if they fail to submit their service record by February 15, said Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhar on Monday.

The KMC employees have been ordered to submit their personal files and service books to the authority’s Human Resources Management (HRM) Department.

Chairing a meeting in his office, he directed the HRM officers to prepare a seniority list of officers and other employees of the KMC.

The mayor said the matters pertaining to appointments, transfer and postings and promotion of the employees had been interfered on the basis of political and personal association, depriving a large number of employees of their rights.

He also directed them to carry out physical attendance of the employees at their place of posting and take action against those who did not attend their duty on time.

Akhtar also issued instructions for deduction of conveyance allowance from the salary of such officers who were using a government vehicle since the time it was allotted to them.

He also directed the HRM department to make the appointments only on those posts which existed in the budget and gradually expunge such posts which were not included in the establishment budget.

The meeting was attended by municipal commissioner Dr Badar Jameel, financial advisor Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, HRM Sr director Jamil Farooqui, IT Sr director Rashid Nizam and other officers.

