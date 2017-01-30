Healthcare to be improved in real sense: Shahbaz

Says Turkish healthcare system is the best

LAHORE: A delegation led by Turkish Health Ministry Director General for European Union and International Affairs Dr Oner Guner called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, here Sunday and exchanged views on improving the healthcare delivery system in Punjab.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said Turkish healthcare system is the best and Turkey has improved it by introducing reforms in the healthcare delivery system. By taking benefit from the Turkish model, we will also improve the healthcare delivery system in Punjab in the real sense. To make the healthcare delivery system more efficient and effective all possible efforts have been made and we respect and regard Turkish cooperation in improving the healthcare system in Punjab. With the cooperation of Turkey, the healthcare system in Punjab will soon meet the public expectations, he added.

Provision of best medical facilities to people was right of every individual he said, adding he would leave no stone unturned to provide quality medical facilities to people. Dr Oner Guner said that cooperation would be provided at every level to the Punjab government for improving the healthcare system. The team members of Turkish health ministry, additional chief secretary, secretaries health and other relative authorities were also present on the occasion.Surprise visit to a Raiwind hospital: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Raiwind without any protocol and security.

The hospital administration was also unaware of the chief minister’s visit. Without any prior information, the chief minister visited the hospital and inspected various wards of the hospital. He not only inquired after the health of the patients but also asked them about the provision of medical facilities and free medicines to the patients. The chief minister annoyed at poor cleanliness at some places; gave instructions to the University of Lahore, the institute mainly responsible for provision of services to the hospital, to provide quality medical facilities to the patients; instructed to ensure the availability of consultant during the evening shift so that patients visiting in the evening might also be provided quality medical facilities.

The chief minister expressed anger over the non-availability of backup electricity heater in the ward and said that heater is present in the office of MS whereas it is unfortunate that it is not present in the ward. This hospital has been made for the people and not MS, he added. Talking to the doctors, nurses and other staff of the hospital, the chief minister said human service needs devotion. Since all of you are attached with this noble profession; therefore, it is your responsibility and moral obligation to treat patients with care and attention and provide best medical facilities to them.

He said medical facilities would be improved so that more patients could benefit from quality medical facilities. He said he would continue visiting hospitals till provision of quality medical facilities to patients.

When patients will express satisfaction then I will become happy, he said. "I would leave no stone unturned to provide best medical facilities to the patients and come up to their expectations" he added.

This hospital has been constructed with millions of rupees to provide best medical facilities to the patients and he will not allow anyone to waste public wealth, he said. The chief minister visited different sections of the hospital and took notice of the arrangements of cleanliness, provision of medicines and medical facilities to the patients. Talking to the chief minister, the patients and their family members expressed satisfaction over provision of free medicines to them and availability of hand-wash in washrooms.

0



0







Healthcare to be improved in real sense: Shahbaz was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182737-Healthcare-to-be-improved-in-real-sense-Shahbaz/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Healthcare to be improved in real sense: Shahbaz" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182737-Healthcare-to-be-improved-in-real-sense-Shahbaz.