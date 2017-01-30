Islamabad

Preparations for Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) City Tours Bus Service are in final stages as it would be operated in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. An official of PTDC told APP the buses have already been acquired for the purpose and would soon be launched in the twin cities to facilitate tourists.

He said that artists are busy in decorating and designing these buses which would soon provide pick and drop to the tourists to various tourists resorts of twin cities including Faisal Mosque, Zoo, Rawal Lake, F-9 Park, Lok Virsa, Children Park, as well as Ayub National Park in Rawalpindi and Taxila Museum on weekends.

He said that in this regard preparations are in full swing and District Administration had already approved the No objection Certificate (NOC). He said that the PTDC managing director held various meetings with concerned departments and Private School Association (PSA) to finalise the pilot project.

The official said discounted packages would be offered specially to the students. He said that City Tour Buses would have all facilities as per international standard. In case of success number of buses will also be increased by running three to four days a week, he said.

