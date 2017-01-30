Man dies in oil tanker fire

LAHORE

A 30-year-old labourer was burnt to death and another suffered burns when a fire broke out in an oil tanker in the Sattukatla area.

Both victim, Arshad and Javed sustained burns when the fire broke out in the oil tanker. They taken to hospital where Arshad succumbed to his burns. The condition of the other victim was stated to be critical.

suspects: Green Town police carried out a search operation and arrested 126 suspects. Two SPs, two DSPs, five SHOs, 34 upper subordinates and 160 other officials carried out the search operation. Police checked 300 houses, 15 hotels and four hostels.

murdered: A 38-year-old man, father of seven, was shot dead in the Naulakha police area on Sunday. The victim, identified as Zaman Khan, hailed from Afghanistan. According to police, the victim had been murdered by some unidentified persons who had came from Afghanistan following an old enmity.

