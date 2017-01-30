Unabated overcharging in weekly makeshift markets

LAHORE

Overcharging on various seasonal vegetables continued unabated in the weekly makeshift markets besides non-availability of number of items on wrong price fixation issue.

The issue of wrong price fixation at wholesale is persisting in the weekly makeshift and open markets of the city for the last couple of months but no government officials have taken notice of it. Hence the public is at the mercy of the vendors who are openly fleecing.

Even the vendors did not bother the presence of the market committee and other makeshift markets officials and continue overcharging.

Overcharging was recorded on pea, cauliflower, cabbage, cucumber, bitter gourd, brinjal, capsicum and zucchini was recorded in the makeshift markets due to wrong pricing issue.

The price of potato new and onion was stable at Rs16 to 18 per kg.

Onion rates were reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs21 to 23 per kg. The price of tomato was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs27 to 30 per kg. Garlic local was stable at Rs280 to 290 per kg, garlic China gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs290 to 300 per kg, both sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was declined by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs97 to 100 per kg, and Thai by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 80 per kg, and ginger India was fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, while Indian was sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. The price of brinjal was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs20 per kg, not sold in the makeshift markets.

Cucumber was stable at Rs38 to 40 per kg, lower quality sold at Rs40 per kg while good quality at Rs50 per kg. Bitter gourd was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, not sold there. Spinach price was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Lemon Chinese was unchanged at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Zucchini farm was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, Zucchini long 14 to 15 but both not sold due to wrong price issue. Green chilli was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Capsicum price reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, not sold on account of wrong price fixation matter. Carrot local was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs19 to 20 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs4 to 50 per kg, not sold on wrong price fixation.

Methi was stable at Rs19 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg. Turnip was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. Pea price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs40 per kg, while good quality at Rs60 per kg.

Cabbage was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, and cauliflower price was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs24 to 25 per kg sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

Beans were sold at Rs160 per kg, green gram at Rs250 per kg, while no rates were issued for both items. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs48 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 120 per kg.The price of banana was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs120 per dozen.

Guava price was gained by Rs15 per kg, stable at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Peer Chinese was fixed at Rs136 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Sweet potato was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Pomegranate Kandhari at Rs165 to 170 per kg, B-quality was sold at Rs170 per kg, while A-quality at Rs240 per kg.

Papaya was fixed at Rs97 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs17 to 18 per piece, lower quality was sold at Rs20 per piece. Different variety of citrus fruits was fixed at Rs58 to 110 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 150 per dozen.

