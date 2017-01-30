Human service needs devotion, says CM

Pays surprise visit to Raiwind hospital, vows to provide quality medical facilities

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Raiwind without any protocol and security.

The hospital administration was also unaware of the chief minister’s visit.

Without any prior information, the chief minister visited the hospital and inspected various wards of the hospital. He not only inquired after the health of the patients but also asked them about the provision of medical facilities and free medicines to the patients. The chief minister annoyed at poor cleanliness at some places; gave instructions to the University of Lahore, the institute mainly responsible for provision of services to the hospital, to provide quality medical facilities to the patients; instructed to ensure the availability of consultant during the evening shift so that patients visiting in the evening might also be provided quality medical facilities.

The chief minister expressed anger over the non-availability of backup electricity heater in the ward and said that heater is present in the office of MS whereas it is unfortunate that it is not present in the ward. This hospital has been made for the people and not MS, he added. Talking to the doctors, nurses and other staff of the hospital, the chief minister said human service needs devotion. Since all of you are attached with this noble profession; therefore, it is your responsibility and moral obligation to treat patients with care and attention and provide best medical facilities to them. He said medical facilities would be improved so that more patients could benefit from quality medical facilities. He said he would continue visiting hospitals till provision of quality medical facilities to patients.

When patients will express satisfaction then I will become happy, he said. "I would leave no stone unturned to provide best medical facilities to the patients and come up to their expectations" he added.

This hospital has been constructed with millions of rupees to provide best medical facilities to the patients and he will not allow anyone to waste public wealth, he said. The chief minister visited different sections of the hospital and took notice of the arrangements of cleanliness, provision of medicines and medical facilities to the patients. Talking to the chief minister, the patients and their family members expressed satisfaction over provision of free medicines to them and availability of hand-wash in washrooms.

Plunderers of national wealth to face action: CM: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said the Punjab government institutions have made great strides by foiling the attempt to grab 1,200 kanal government land in Kasur through fraud and deception.

I congratulate anti-corruption, prosecution and other law enforcement agencies on their wonderful performance. The criminals who were trying to capture government’s land are behind the bars and they will not escape punishment. Whosoever they may be would have to face the consequences as no one is above the law, he added.

Those government officials who misuse their power are not capable of holding positions but strict punishment. Unfortunately, those who plunder national wealth consider themselves respectable. The endeavour of the Punjab government institutions to bring the corrupt to justice are exemplary. These institutions worked hard for cancellation of bails of these corrupt people from High Court and Supreme Court and for this I appreciate them.

The sources of country that have been plundered by fraud and deception are once again back to the nation. This is a wonderful achievement of the Punjab government and truly deserves commendation.

The chief minister expressed these words at a ceremony in Model Town arranged in the honour of anti-corruption and prosecution department officials who foiled the attempt to grab government’s land in Kasur.

The chief minister gave cash prizes and certificates to those officials who performed exceptionally during the whole episode.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that nations were built by reward and punishment and those who forgot these principles had to face destruction.

The Punjab government strictly follows this principle of reward and punishment, he added. It is my clear message that those who perform well are apple of my eyes whereas those who will not perform their duties and responsibilities honestly are given punishment.

The Punjab government institutions played a great role not only to put the corrupt behind the bars but also in cancellation of their bails. In this regard, the efforts of chief secretary, additional chief secretary, secretary law & order, secretary prosecution, director general anti-corruption, Punjab advocate general, secretary to CM Punjab and the whole team are praise-worthy. All this is a result of team work and we will take this example to move ahead to come up to the expectations of people.

The chief minister said that he was also thankful to High Court and Supreme Court who gave the decision on merit. This land is a public property and those who tried to grab would be given strict punishment. The performance of these institutions to foil the attempt of grabbing this million rupees land is an example for all of us and other must follow the suit of these institutions to eliminate corruption not only from the province but from Pakistan as well. Now this land will either be used for cultivation or for setting up projects for the provision of education and health facilities to the people.

Director General anti-corruption, secretary Prosecution and Prosecutor General, Punjab told that the attempt to grab the 1,200 kanal government land was made by then Additional District Collector Aamir Attique along with other revenue officials and some politicians.

The chief minister ordered for legal proceedings against all those involved in this fraud and a few days ago all the criminals, including Aamir Attique were arrested after the cancellation of their bails from the Supreme Court.

