The construction work on IJ Principal Road has been halted due to which its one portion from Double Road to Katarian Bridge is still a nightmare for the motorists.

One side from Sector I-10 to Pindora Chungi of the IJ Principal Road has been completed that provided much relief to the commuters. But the other side of the road is still in poor condition and creating lots of problems for the vehicular traffic.

It is pertinent to mention here that the construction work on IJ Principal Road was inaugurated by Mayor Shaikh Anser Aziz and it was announced that it would be completed within stipulated timeframe. Most of the motorists living in Pindora, F-Block and New Katarian now avoid using IJ Principal Road and instead adopt lengthy route from Murree Road to reach their respective areas.

When contacted, Mayor Shaikh Anser Aziz said that construction of IJ Principal Road has been completed ahead of time. But when he was informed that work is yet to be completed then he said that the concerned authorities showed completion of work in the official record.

Later he vowed that all the development projects would be completed in line with international standards.

