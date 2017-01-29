Hyderabad: Everything changes with time, except the change itself. We live in an age of innovation and change, and in such an age, the universities have a special obligation. They must hold fast to the best of the past, and do more for the best of the future, said Prof. Dr. Asadullah Kazi, Chancellor, Isra University while presiding over its 14th Convocation of Isra University held at its main campus in Hyderabad.

The Isra University conferred degrees to around 370 students belonging to Medical Sciences, Dentistry, Nursing, Vision Sciences, Physical Therapy, Management Sciences, Electronics, Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering and Telecommunications.

While talking about change, Prof. Dr. Asadullah Kazi said that we must get ready for globalization, which is like the river that has burst its banks.

He advised that we must learn swimming or else we will be drowned. As a parting message to the students, he said, “Work hard to achieve your goals. I want you to become great, as we are optimistic in you. You are the leaders of tomorrow, so get yourself ready to address the challenges of the future.’ He went on and reminded the students their goal as educated citizens, ‘to uphold the image of your country, by letting the world know that we are a peaceful nation.”**

