KARACHI: Islamabad Golf Club dominated the second day in the professional category of the ongoing All Pakistan Garrison Open Golf Championship at Lahore Garrison Golf Course, according to reports received here on Friday.

Shabbir Iqbal, Haseebur Rahman and Mohammed Munir were the leaders in the first round.

Lahore Garrison Golf and Country Club’s Matloob Ahmed was behind them on the fourth position. Pakistan number one Shabbir demonstrated his class as he carded a gross score of 65, seven under par over the first 18 holes. His teammate Haseeb was trailing by one stroke while Mohammed Munir carded a score of 68.

Shabbir backed up his hitting with excellent putting. His drives were massive and approach shots to the greens accurate.

During his 18-hole flight Shabbir got seven birdies and received an Eagle on the first hole.

Haseeb ended the day with a score of gross 66, six under par.

Matloob scored 69, Hamza Amin and Mohammed Tariq carded 70 apiece, while Wisal Khan and Kamran Shafiq were bracketed at 71.In the junior professionals category, Usman Ali with a score of 148 topped the card. Shawan Pervaiz came second. Nasir Masih was third. Youngster Roman Khan achieved a hole-in-one and for this feat won a Suzuki Wagon.

