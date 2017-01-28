Substandard oil

The sale of substandard cooking oil and ghee at utility stores has been banned as the SC vowed to do more to protect food safety. Numerous companies have been producing low quality, contaminated and tainted cooking oil and ghee that are being sold across the country. Hundreds of eateries and bakeries sell dishes cooked in substandard cooking oil. The consumption of contaminated oil increases the risk of coronary heart disease since it raises cholesterol levels.

The country’s food authorities carry out lab tests and investigate factories’ conditions to ensure food safety. Most recently the Punjab Food Authority took serious action against those eateries and factories which were found selling substandard items. Similarly, the SC’s decision taken to protect the lives of the people is commendable. The ban will remain effective until the court is satisfied.

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

