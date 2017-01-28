US Muslims getting support against proposed ban

Amidst reports of Donald Trump’s planned immigrant curbs, the Muslim community is receiving unprecedented support from US media, celebrities, civil society and even from Christians and Jewish groups.

According to media reports, President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order this week which would not only halt Syrian refugees but also temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim countries including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The latest politician to announce support against a veiled” Muslim ban” is the former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. “I stand ready to register as Muslim in solidarity,” she tweeted. The former top diplomat is following in feminist icon Gloria Steinem’s vow to become Muslim if there is ever a registry.

Albright said that there is no fine print on the Statue of Liberty and America must "remain open to people of all faiths & backgrounds." She went on to say that she was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian and “found out later my family was Jewish.”

US media is also strongly criticising Trump’s move.

“Far more damaging, to American principles and the nation’s standing in the world, would be actions outlined in a draft executive order, apparently awaiting Mr Trump’s signature, that would drastically curtail the United States’ commitment to accept refugees from the Muslim-majority countries in the Mideast, especially Syria, most of whom are fleeing terrorism,” wrote the Washington Post in its latest editorial.

The paper said a blanket ban would compromise America’s long-standing position as a sanctuary for desperate and innocent people. “As a backdoor way for Mr Trump to partially make good on his proposed Muslim ban, it also would be an affront to this country’s status as an example of religious tolerance,” the paper said.

The Muslim civil rights groups are terming the move a veiled ban on religion.

“Make no mistake – whatever language is used in President Trump’s executive orders on refugees, immigration and visa programs – the Muslims are the sole targets of these orders,” said Nihad Awad, National Executive Director of the largest Muslim civil rights group in the United States, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Awad was flanked by representatives of US Christian and Jewish communities during an emergency press conference in reaction to Trump’s plan.

He said the reported executive orders are a disturbing confirmation of Islamophobic and un-American policy proposals made during the presidential election campaign.

“Never before in our country’s history we have purposely – as a matter of policy – imposed a ban on immigrants or refugees on the basis of religion, or imposed a religious litmus test on those coming to this nation,” he said.

“Ideological and religious questioning imposed on our government agencies by Islamophobes – many of whom are now in policy-making positions – will not make us safer and will instead send a very negative message that the Muslims are not welcome in America,” Nihad said.

He said the government must address the issue of terrorism based on evidence and hard data, not based on faith, race or national origin.

He welcomed support of other religious groups.

“It is encouraging to see that while some national leaders pander to fear and intolerance, many local elected officials and leaders are standing up for their neighbours of all faiths and backgrounds by rejecting Islamophobia and racism,” he said.

Rabbi Joseph Berman from Jewish Voice for Peace expressed support for the Muslims during CAIR press conference.

“I am here today in this country alive because one side of my family came here as refugees after surviving holocaust. Many could not make it to US and died,” he said.

He said suspending refugees’ resettlement will result in more deaths.

“Orders being signed are racist, anti-Muslim and are against basic human value,” he said.

Steven D Martin, Director Communications for National Council of Churches, a coalition of 38 religious denominations representing 45 million Christians in USA condemned any attempt to define terrorism as a product of any one religion.

He said the new restrictions were the first step towards the realisation of the promise Mr Trump made as a candidate: “a complete ban on the Muslims entering the United States”.

However, chief of the Muslims for Trump group, Sajid Tarar defended the latest move. While talking to The News, he said the curbs on refugees from seven countries have logical bases.

“There is no government in Yemen, Somalia while Syria and Iran are in war conditions. These are terror-prone countries and if American lives and property is under threat, measures have to be taken,” he said.

He said President Trump is really serious about national security and that is why three retired generals are in his cabinet.

0



0







US Muslims getting support against proposed ban was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182216-US-Muslims-getting-support-against-proposed-ban/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "US Muslims getting support against proposed ban" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182216-US-Muslims-getting-support-against-proposed-ban.