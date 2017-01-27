Islamabad

The government of Denmark Thursday signed a DKK 4 million partnership agreement with UNODC for a programme that aims to improve the capacity of Pakistan’s border management agencies, police and prosecution services.

The agreement was signed by the Ambassador of Denmark Ole Thonke and Cesar Guedes, Country Representative of UNODC.

One of the programme components focuses on improving the capacity of Pakistan’s border management agencies and their cooperation with Afghanistan using an integrated border management system based on cross-border collaboration. By providing knowledge, training, equipment and support to collaborate with Afghanistan, the programme is expected to make Pakistan’s border agencies more effective in reducing threats in border regions and strengthen their cooperation with Afghan counterparts.

The Danish funds will also support in building capable and accountable institutions within the security and justice sector so it will lead to more effective investigation and prosecution of criminal cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Ole Thonke said Denmark fully supports Pakistan in its strive to enhance security and the rule of law in Pakistan, as both are important pre-requisites for developing a secure and fair society for the people of Pakistan.

“We are happy to be extending our support to this important programme. We believe that through this support, institutions would be strengthened to protect the population, thereby increasing trust in government and contributing to overall stability within Pakistan and its surrounding borders,” said Ambassador Thonke. He also emphasized that Denmark supports the ongoing regional processes aimed at developing a regional consensus for peace, security, stability and development, underlining Denmark’s commitment to strengthen this cooperation.

Guedes thanked the government of Denmark for its support and highlighted the importance of building capacity of law enforcement agencies managing border regions of Pakistan and cross-border cooperation with counterpart authorities. He also said, that this engagement will help police and prosecutors to be more effective at protecting the public against crime and related illicit threats.

