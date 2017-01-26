KARACHI: Pakistan have been seeded fourth in the 18th Asian Junior Squash Team Championships, scheduled from February 1-5 in Hong Kong, China.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has picked Mehran Javed, Mansoor Zaman, Abbas Zeb, and Abdul Malik for the championship. Amjad Khan will accompany the team as the coach.

Pakistan have been placed in Pool A along with top seeds India, 5th seeds Iran, 8th seeds Japan, 9th seeds Korea, and 12th seeds Macau, China.

In Pool B are 2nd seeds Malaysia, 3rd seeds Hong Kong, 6th seeds Jordan, 7th seeds Singapore, 10th seeds Sri Lanka, and 11th seeds Chinese Taipei.

Pakistan will start their campaign by playing against Macau and Japan on February 1.

They will face India and Korea on February 2 and Iran on February 3.

