Manila

LME copper was off 0.2 percent at $5,932.50 a tonne, not far below Tuesday´s peak of $5,956.50, its loftiest since Dec. 5. Tracking gains in its London counterpart, the most-traded March copper contract in Shanghai rose 1.5 percent to 47,560 yuan ($6,915) a tonne.

London aluminium futures held close to 20-month highs in Asia on Wednesday, buoyed by reports of possible capacity cuts in China, while copper steadied near its highest in almost two months.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $1,864 a tonne by 0338 GMT.

The metal on Tuesday touched its highest level since May 2015 at $1,883.Traders cited a Bloomberg story saying that China is drawing up plans that would halt about 3.3 million tonnes of operational aluminium capacity during the winter to combat air pollution.

0



0







Copper higher was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181707-Copper-higher/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copper higher" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181707-Copper-higher.