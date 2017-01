Tim Orchard

When you compare what’s happening in this part of the world (Asia) to the rest, maybe that (valuation) discount isn’t so justified as it has been in the past

0



0







Point of View was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181702-Point-of-View/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Point of View" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181702-Point-of-View.