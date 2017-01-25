Rawalpindi

Rain snowfall is expected at number of places in Rawalpindi division during the next 48 hours.

Met Office reported on Tuesday that Rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at number of places in Balochistan, KP, FATA, Islamabad, Punjab Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while at scattered places in Sindh.

Isolated heavy fall is also expected in Makran, Kalat and Quetta divisions.

A strong westerly wave is prevailing over the country. This weather system is expected to produce more rains snowfall in the country till Thursday. —

