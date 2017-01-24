KARACHI: The Sindh government spokesman said on Monday that jobs of many federal ministers, including Khawaja Saad Rafique, were at stake on account of the Panama Papers issue.

Reacting to a statement of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, information adviser Maula Bux Chandio asked the minister to construct railway crossings first prior to criticising others, saying the bereaved families of the victims of the Gojra train accident are still waiting for justice.

A statement quoted the adviser as saying that the non-availability of a railway crossing in Gojra caused such a big tragedy. The PPP-led previous federal government had introduced many important mega projects, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said, adding that the Nawaz League first got trapped into the Ittefaq Foundry and now in Panama Leaks scandal.

Addressing those who talk of Sindh, Chandio said: “Your claims regarding good governance in Punjab have fallen flat. All so-called projects of prosperity launched by the federal and the Punjab governments have failed.” He asked Rafique to clarify what revolution he had brought about in the Pakistan Railways in four years. “People still suffer for hours at railway stations,” he added.

Chandio was of the view that speaking of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would not help Rafique grow in stature, as Bilawal was a leader and had become a ray of hope for the people.

