ISLAMABAD: The local court has announced the reserved verdict and acquitted the Imam of Lal Masjid Maulana Abdul Aziz in the last case on Monday.

Jibran Nasir, an activist of civil society, had filed a suit against Maulana Abdul Aziz on December 19, 2014 and adopted that civil society was staging demonstration against the carnage of Army Public School Peshawar in front of Lal Masjid. In the meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Aziz came out and threatened the participants of dire consequences and prayed the court to register a case against him under Section 506-B.

The Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate, Muhammad Naseer-ud-Din, in his brief verdict said that the plaintiff could not produce evidence to police against defendant during the investigation, adding that allegations leveled against Maulana Abdul Aziz were baseless.

It is worth-mentioning here that no case is pending against Maulana Abdul Aziz in courts and he has been acquitted in all cases.

