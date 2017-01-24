Crime in Larkana

Amidst all problems and difficulties, residents of different cities, towns and villages are being affected by burglary boom. Burglary, home and business break-ins, has become quite common. In fact, poor vendors have also become victims of burglary in different villages. The most affected region is the Larkana district. Crime of all sorts, be it minor or major, is reported everywhere in the province but crimes in Larkana are often neglected.

Ruthless action through the National Action Plan is the need of the hour in every part of the country with a special focus in Larkana.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

