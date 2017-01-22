DAVOS, Switzerland: Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg said on Friday there was more to life than “driving round in circles” and hinted he was considering investing in electric cars after his shock retirement.

The German, who announced his exit in December just five days after winning the world title at the age of 31, said his plans included charity work and spending a lot more time with his wife and young daughter.

“Life has more to offer than driving round in circles,” he told an audience at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, where business leaders, politicians and celebrity philanthropists have been gathered this week.

For leisure, Rosberg plans to hit the slopes after a long, legally enforced absence.

“It’s 11 years since I’ve been skiing because it’s in my contract as a racer you’re not allowed to ski,” he said.

Rosberg said he wanted to “give something back in some way or another”, adding that as a first move, “I’m going to go to Germany to visit children who are quite ill”.

He is also eyeing investment opportunities. “There’s so many possibilities — electrical cars, for example.”

