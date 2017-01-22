LAHORE

A sub-committee of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) did not approve Engineering and Pharmacy faculties of Hajvery University as available facilities, teaching faculty, and laboratories etc were not meeting the minimum criteria defined by the Punjab government.

According to a press release PHEC Director General (Accreditation) Ms. Zia Batool said this during PHEC chairman’s meeting with senior management committee here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Nizam said PHEC had been mandated by the Punjab government to ensure and improve the quality of Higher Education Institutions (HESs) of the province. In this regard, the commission would not compromise on quality and standards of HEIs. Ms. Zia Batool briefed that as per the mandate given by its Act-2014, PHEC was constituting various specialized committees, comprising eminent academicians, former vice chancellors and policy makers, for the issues related to accreditation and assurance quality and standards of higher education institutions of the province.

She added one such sub-committee of accreditation had visited Hajveri University, Lahore on November 08, 2016, to evaluate its request for approval of Engineering and Pharmacy faculties. It was observed by the committee members during the on-site visit of the university that available facilities, teaching faculty, and laboratories etc, the faculties were not meeting the minimum criteria defined by the Punjab government. Therefore, the sub-committee did not approve the both of these academic programmes (Engineering and Pharmacy) of Hajvery University as per the criteria of accreditation of PHEC.

In the meeting, it was also briefed that more of such higher education institutions of the province are being visited. Parents, students and other stakeholders will be informed about weaknesses, deficiencies and approval of degrees programmes of these HEIs through print media.

