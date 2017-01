SEOUL: South Korean exports during the first 20 days of this month jumped 25 percent over the same period a year ago in U.S. dollar terms, while imports rose 25.9 percent, customs data showed on Saturday.

Korea Customs Service, which does not provide detailed numbers, showed South Korea posted a trade surplus of $1.49 billion for the Jan. 1-20 period.

