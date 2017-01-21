ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer Yousaf Anjum, one of those who drafted Panama Papers petition of PTI chief Imran Khan and worked relentlessly during the case hearing to assist senior lawyer Naeem Bokhari on daily basis, passed away Friday morning after a heart attack.

Yousaf Anjum was the brain behind legal points raised in Panama scandal petition argued by the Naeem Bokhari in Supreme Court. According to people close to him, Yousaf’s health deteriorated on Friday and he rushed from his home in Chathar area in suburbs of Islamabad to a hospital in the capital city. He went inside the hospital on his feet and suffered from a fatal heart attack inside the hospital. His body was taken to the native city of his in-laws. Yousaf left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter. His eldest son is seven. Yousaf was in his forties.

The PTI legal team announced on August 29, 2016 at the time of filing of the petition: “The PTI’s legal team, headed by advocate Hamid Khan and including Naeem Bokhari, Ahmad Awais, Yousaf Anjum and Muhammad Imad Khan, will plead the constitutional petition filed under Article 184(3), enforcement of fundamental rights.” Later Hamid Khan left and Babar Awan was inducted. However, the legal team which argued the case in courtroom led by Naeem Bokhari was different and comprised of four lawyers. Naeem Bokhari House in Islamabad, when approached by The News, also confirmed the death of Yousaf and said that Bokhari and others have gone to a city near Lahore for his funeral.

