KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Thursday indirectly condemned plans by US President-elect Donald Trump to move the American Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to the foreign media.

A statement issued after a meeting here didn’t mention the United States or Trump by name but said the OIC rejected any actions that could undermine the ability of Palestinians to claim part of Jerusalem in a future state. It called on governments to desist from any activities that might encourage Israel to “pursue its illegal occupation and annexation of ….east Jerusalem, including any such encouragement through transfer of their diplomatic missions to the city”. The statement invited its 57 member states “to take the necessary steps and measures” in response to any such hostile position, but didn’t elaborate.

