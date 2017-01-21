KARACHI: The Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) on Friday gave Rs100,000 for the camp which is going on at Customs Sports Complex.

The cheque was presented by KHA president Junaid Ali Shah to encourage players.

Junaid, son of late Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, promised the players that KHA would strive to find jobs for them so they could focus on hockey without worrying about money.

The KHA president said he was happy that about 250 senior and junior players participated in the camp.

The senior camp was established in the first week of January to form Karachi team for upcoming events.

Junaid said laying of astro turf at KHA ground would be completed soon after which camps would be held on permanent basis to groom players.

KHA selection committee chairman Jameel Ahmad Khan and selectors Waseem Feroze and Mansoor Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

