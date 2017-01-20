Solution to all issues must for regional progress: Nawaz

Tells UN chief Kashmir issue should be resolved; Pakistan’s foremost priority is peaceful neighbourhood; India fueling instability in region by adopting ‘no-talks’ stance

DAVOS, Switzerland: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday a sustained dialogue process with India on all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, was vital for the region to make progress.

Nawaz said this while talking to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) here. Nawaz said Kashmir was an international dispute which remained on the agenda of the Security Council. The prime minister said his government’s foremost priority was to build a peaceful neighbourhood but India did not respond positively.

“We are committed to a lasting peace and security in our region and an environment conducive to economic cooperation which is in the interest of all the people of South Asia. We are convinced that welfare of the people of our region lies in economic progress and prosperity. This cannot be achieved if we are not able to resolve our problems and cooperate with each other,” he added.

He said New Delhi was fueling instability in an already tense region by adopting a “no-talks” posture vitiating the atmosphere through incendiary statements and trying to muzzle the voice for the legitimate right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. He reiterated that the people of Kashmir had been guaranteed a free, transparent and impartial plebiscite by the UN Security Council. “This promise is yet to materialise,” he added.

“We look forward to your leadership and good offices. The UN has longstanding responsibility to play a role in the resolution of this issue,” he said.

Guterres assured Nawaz Sharif of playing a very constructive and positive role for countries in the region, including Pakistan. He assured the prime minister that he was fully cognizant of the sensitivity of issues between India and Pakistan which had security consequences for the region.

He praised Pakistan’s contribution to the United Nations and peacemaking operations as well as hosting millions of Afghan refugees. Guterres said he would play a very constructive and positive role for the countries in the region including Pakistan.

Nawaz also raised the issue of Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with the UN secretary general. “I am pleased to meet you soon after your assumption of the office. It gives me great pleasure to see you leading the premier international institution,” he told the UN chief.

The prime minister also appreciated his inspirational role as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

“Your visits to Pakistan in that tenure enabled you to understand our challenges in hosting millions of refugees. Pakistan believes you were the ideal candidate for the office of secretary general. It needed a leader to take it forward to the 21st century,” he added.

Nawaz said the priorities Antonio Guterres had set soon after assuming his office were also encouraging. The UN member states need to put peace first he, added. “Pakistan assures you of its support and cooperation to enable you to fulfill your mandate,” he said, adding, “We also support your call for prioritizing conflict prevention and sustainable peace.”

He also invited the UN Secretary General to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. Meanwhile, in a meeting with the Swiss Confederation President Doris Leuthard on the sidelines of the Forum, Nawaz said Pakistan had reaffirmed its commitment to support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process as envisaged under the quadrilateral framework.

"We believe the security of Pakistan is directly linked to peace and stability in Afghanistan," he said, adding his country continued to host millions of Afghan refugees for more than three decades.

Presently, the premier said, around 1.5 million Afghan refugees and about an equal number of undocumented people from the neighbouring country were living in Pakistan. “We believe there is a need to create necessary pull-factors inside Afghanistan for sustained repatriation of Afghan refugees."

Commending Pakistan’s role in giving refuge to over three million Afghan refugees on its soil, Leuthard urged Islamabad to keep promoting constructive relations with Kabul. In his address to leading businessmen at a dinner hosted by Abraaj Group late Wednesday, Nawaz said Pakistan was now on the track of sustainable growth and was ready to do business with the world.

The prime minister said the strategically located Pakistan was now politically stable with sixth largest population in the world blessed with rich human and natural resources. Nawaz Sharif said his government was working to ensure rule of law in the country while making the democratic institutions stronger and more relevant in all aspects of governance.

Business Leader Entrepreneur and head of the Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates Thursday appreciated the tremendous success of Pakistan in eradication of poliovirus from the country over the past three years.

Bill Gates called on the prime minister here at the Congress Centre for the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum. Commending the leadership role of the prime minister, Bill Gates said the year 2017 would be a year of polio eradication from Pakistan.

The prime minister briefed Bill Gates on the measures taken by his government in the national fight against the deadly virus. He said the federal government along with all provincial governments was collectively involved in efforts for polio eradication. Bill Gates said he was looking forward to his visit to Pakistan in coming months.

