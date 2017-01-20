ISLAMABAD: The transportation of Pakistan State Oil’s (PSO) petroleum products through Pakistan Railways has jumped from 4 percent to 38 percent in the last three years, as statement issued here said on Thursday.

“In the past state-owned railways freighted far less PSO oil, but concerted efforts changed the transportation track for the better,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told the newswire.

“Currently, the oil hauling volume is over ten times more as compared to what it was three years ago. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to enhance it further.” The official also said the new locomotives will be specifically utilized for freight trains to increase transportation of oil.

“Pakistan Railways has improved the business of freight trains, which was helping the department increase its income and reduced its losses,” he said.

The official also revealed the Railways has decided to reserve oil for operations across the county for 30 days, which was only for one or two days in the past. “For that purpose Pakistan Railways is going to enhance its oil depots which in now only 14.”

0



0







PSO railway oil freight jumps 34pc in 3 years was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180379-PSO-railway-oil-freight-jumps-34pc-in-3-years/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PSO railway oil freight jumps 34pc in 3 years" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180379-PSO-railway-oil-freight-jumps-34pc-in-3-years.