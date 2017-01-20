Pakistan seeks World Bank’s role in Indus Waters Treaty

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday expressed hope that the World Bank would continue to play its role in getting the terms of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) implemented.

An inter-ministerial meeting, which discussed the matters relating to IWT, appreciated the role played by the Bank in relation to the treaty.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar, addressing the meeting, said it was in the interest of both Pakistan and India to continue to honour and implement the IWT’s terms.

“Pakistan would continue to fulfill its obligations under the treaty,” Dar said. The treaty is a useful and time-tested mechanism for water sharing and Pakistan has abided by the treaty since its inception.”

The World Bank Group, in December last year, announced a pause in the separate processes initiated by India and Pakistan under the IWT to allow the two countries to consider alternative ways to resolve their disagreements.

The announcement temporarily halted the appointment of a neutral expert, as requested by India, and the Chairman of the Court of Arbitration, as requested by Pakistan, to resolve issues regarding two hydroelectric power plants under construction by India along the Indus rivers system. “Both processes initiated by the respective countries were advancing at the same time, creating a risk of contradictory outcomes that could potentially endanger the treaty,” the Bank said in a statement.

The Indus Waters Treaty 1960 is seen as one of the most successful international treaties and has withstood frequent tensions between India and Pakistan. The treaty sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two countries regarding their use of the rivers.

Minister Dar said a task force, headed by the Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali may continue its deliberations and make appropriate recommendations among other things on beefing up of the Indus Waters Commission.

Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Pakistan’s executive director in the World Bank, said as a guarantor of the IWT the bank’s management appears to be cognisant of its role.

Meanwhile, Dar, in a separate meeting with Khosa, said Pakistan is eager to further strengthen development partnership with the World Bank.

He said the government would welcome the visit by Kristalina Georgieva, chief executive officer of the bank by the end of this month. Georgieva will be visiting Pakistan between January 26 and 28. This will be her first visit to any member country after her appointment.

Dar said the government acknowledged and appreciated the support provided by the Bank for achieving macroeconomic stability and economic development in the country.

